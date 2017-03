Modelling can be a tricky business for Muslim women who cover up. Judith Thurman visits Nailah Lymus, the head of a new modelling agency that represents the modestly dressed, and admires the bright, bold hijabs Lymus designs. Jill Soloway, the creator of Transparent, joins David Remnick in a discussion about her new show, I Love Dick. And two fans of the guitarist John Fahey mourn his difficult life and celebrate his transformational music.

Illustration by Ping Zhu