Plenty of countries have elected female leaders. In this episode, Amy Davidson tries to determine why the glass ceiling in the United States has been so durable. George Saunders explains why Abraham Lincoln was not just a President but also a spiritual leader. David Remnick talks with Dan Savage about what it's like to give sex advice for twenty-five years, and Ian Frazier finds the future of farming in an industrial building in Newark, New Jersey.

Illustration by Rebecca Mock