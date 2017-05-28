ON AIR
Jerrod Carmichael, and the truth about impeachment

A lawyer who defended Bill Clinton when he was impeached in 1998 explains what impeachment really is, and what the standard is for an impeachable offense. T

May 28, 2017

As talk of a possible impeachment for President Trump grows more serious, Evan Osnos speaks with an expert about what impeachment really is, and what it takes to pull it off. In his first novel, a journalist imagines our current political divisions leading to all-out civil war. We talk with Jerrod Carmichael, whose comedy is not afraid to acknowledge apathy and ambivalence in the face of hot-button issues of race and politics. And Parker Posey performs a story by Demetri Martin about a summer camper from hell.

