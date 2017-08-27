ON AIR
John Ridley on Charlottesville, and Nick Lowe gets old

Writer and director John Ridley talks about racism, white supremacy, and why he believes in redemption. 

Aug 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

David Remnick talks with John Ridley, the writer of 12 Years a Slave, about portraying the legacy of racism on film, the reality of white supremacy now, and how Ridley maintains his belief in redemption. The writer Mark Lilla explains why he thinks Democrats need to give up identity politics and leftist activism to focus on winning elections. Nick Lowe talks about getting old in rock and roll, and three writers — Gillian Flynn, Akhil Sharma and Alison Bechdel — share their most memorable jobs.

Illustration by Matthew Hollister

12 Years a Slave

Steve McQueen

CREDITS

