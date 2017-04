In the years after September 11, Jon Stewart's Daily Show made political satire a central part of the media landscape. This hour, we hear from some of today's leading practitioners: The New Yorker's Andy Borowitz; Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show; Bassem Youssef, and the founders of Reductress. Plus, an alt-right blogger turned White House correspondent explains that journalism is only politics by other means.

Illustration by Matthew Hollister