Laura Poitras, David Bowie's last band, and the poet Brenda Shaughnessy

The Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) talks to David Remnick about her first solo museum exhibition, “Astro Noise,” which channels her investigations of government surveillance into immersive installation art. A group of jazz musicians recall how David Bowie found them in a hole-in-the-wall club and enlisted them to create Blackstar. And the poet Brenda Shaughnessy reads Hilton Als a poem about living in a loft full of lesbians, back when New Yorkers could still afford to smoke.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode, which originally aired on February 5, 2016.

Illustration by Rebecca Mock