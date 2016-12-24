ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
NEW
YORKER
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Laura Poitras, David Bowie's last band, and the poet Brenda Shaughnessy

David Remnick tours a museum exhibit by Laura Poitras, the director best known for her documentary film about Edward Snowden. And we meet the jazz musicians who became David Bowie's backing band for his last record, Blackstar.

Dec 25, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) talks to David Remnick about her first solo museum exhibition, “Astro Noise,” which channels her investigations of government surveillance into immersive installation art. A group of jazz musicians recall how David Bowie found them in a hole-in-the-wall club and enlisted them to create Blackstar. And the poet Brenda Shaughnessy reads Hilton Als a poem about living in a loft full of lesbians, back when New Yorkers could still afford to smoke.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode, which originally aired on February 5, 2016.

Illustration by Rebecca Mock

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE