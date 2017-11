A legend in New York publishing, Tina Brown talks about her encounters with Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein, and tells David Remnick how she came to understand sexism in the workplace. Adam Davidson recounts the best sandwich he ever ate — a local specialty of the ancient city of Aleppo, Syria — and Dan Pashman sets out to re-create it. Plus, Emily Flake drops in on her favorite dive bar.

[EXPLICIT LANGUAGE]

Illustration by Rebecca Mock