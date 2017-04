An evangelical Christian climate scientist speaks with David Remnick about explaining global warming to skeptical audiences. Margaret Atwood reflects on the realism of her novel The Handmaid's Tale. Robin Wright explores “Theatre of War,” a production which brings ancient Greek tragedies to military audiences. Plus, Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader perform a Shouts & Murmurs piece about the dangers of working from home.

Illustration by Rebekka Dunlap