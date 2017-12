Jon Lee Anderson interviewed Nicholás Maduro, the President of Venezuela, who is on the verge of gaining dictatorial powers even as his country is collapsing. In Louise Erdrich's new novel, Ojibwe characters in Minnesota confront a dark future that Erdrich says is inspired by The Handmaid's Tale. We assess the political aftershocks of Alabama's election of a Democratic senator. And the writer Cristina Henriquez visits the library.

Illustration by Richie Pope