ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
NEW
YORKER
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Refugees in limbo, and a conservative in Washington

This week, we visit a safe house in upstate New York, where hundreds of refugees are hoping to cross the border into Canada.

Mar 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Most conservatives who opposed Donald Trump are now learning to get along with the new Administration; Stephen Hayes, the editor of the Weekly Standard, is quick to call out the President on his lies and his embrace of big government. And at a safe house in Buffalo, New York, refugees are attempting not to panic as the Trump Administration puts into effect an executive order limiting immigration and resettlement. Plus, the photographer Catherine Opie explains why she rejects snark.

Illustration by Ping Zhu

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE