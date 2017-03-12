Refugees in limbo, and a conservative in Washington

Most conservatives who opposed Donald Trump are now learning to get along with the new Administration; Stephen Hayes, the editor of the Weekly Standard, is quick to call out the President on his lies and his embrace of big government. And at a safe house in Buffalo, New York, refugees are attempting not to panic as the Trump Administration puts into effect an executive order limiting immigration and resettlement. Plus, the photographer Catherine Opie explains why she rejects snark.

Illustration by Ping Zhu