Revisiting Tonya Harding, and the robots angling for your job

The editor-in-chief of Wired tells David Remnick why he — and every one of us — should care deeply about the FCC’s imminent vote on net neutrality: combined with Internet service providers’ near-monopoly conditions in most markets, the end of regulation would allow ISPs to wreak havoc with free speech, and with your Internet bill. A business reporter looks at how advances in robotics threaten to bring on the largest wave of unemployment in generations. And, in light of the new film I, Tonya, Susan Orlean revisits her time on the trail of the disgraced Olympian Tonya Harding, just as the scandal was breaking, in 1994.

Illustration by Richie Pope