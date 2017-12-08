ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
NEW
YORKER
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOURTHE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Revisiting Tonya Harding, and the robots angling for your job

This week, we look at how new advances in robotics may cost millions of people their jobs. And the writer Susan Orlean revisits the story of figure skater Tonya Harding.

Dec 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The editor-in-chief of Wired tells David Remnick why he — and every one of us — should care deeply about the FCC’s imminent vote on net neutrality: combined with Internet service providers’ near-monopoly conditions in most markets, the end of regulation would allow ISPs to wreak havoc with free speech, and with your Internet bill. A business reporter looks at how advances in robotics threaten to bring on the largest wave of unemployment in generations. And, in light of the new film I, Tonya, Susan Orlean revisits her time on the trail of the disgraced Olympian Tonya Harding, just as the scandal was breaking, in 1994.

Illustration by Richie Pope

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The New Yorker Radio Hour

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed