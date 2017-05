In these three conversations from past New Yorker Festivals, some no-longer-covert agents share the truth about espionage. Roger Corman talks about creating a new template for independent movies, and whether Sharktopus has a message. And the actress Toni Collette revisits the many characters she’s played, including Tara, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is many characters in one.

Illustration by Richie Pope