The problem of voting

Jeffrey Toobin explains why Gill v. Whitford is "the most important Supreme Court case in decades:" the outcome — which hinges on the swing vote of Justice Anthony Kennedy — will determine whether a two-party system can survive the technological precision of modern gerrymandering. We discuss voter fraud with a conservative who argues that it must be prevented at all costs, and with a political scientist whose research shows that it barely exists. And the fiction writer George Saunders talks about the inspiration for his recent novel, which is set on one very dark night in the soul of Abraham Lincoln.

Illustration by Richie Pope