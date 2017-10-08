Ukulele superstars, and trouble at Trump SoHo

Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr., were close to being charged with crimes related to lying about the Trump SoHo. But, after a meeting with Marc Kasowitz, a Trump lawyer, the District Attorney never pressed charges. What happened? Also this week, Roz Chast — a celebrated cartoonist and the author of Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? — and the staff writer Patricia Marx reveal their double lives as ukelele superstars, telling the story of their remarkable career in music for the first time. And Jennifer Egan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, tells David Remnick why writing a novel is still so painful.

Illustration by Bendik Kaltenborn