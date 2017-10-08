ON AIR
Ukulele superstars, and trouble at Trump SoHo

Two veteran reporters explain how Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr., avoided indictment in the investigation of the Trump SoHo.

Oct 08, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr., were close to being charged with crimes related to lying about the Trump SoHo. But, after a meeting with Marc Kasowitz, a Trump lawyer, the District Attorney never pressed charges. What happened? Also this week, Roz Chast — a celebrated cartoonist and the author of Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? — and the staff writer Patricia Marx reveal their double lives as ukelele superstars, telling the story of their remarkable career in music for the first time. And Jennifer Egan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, tells David Remnick why writing a novel is still so painful.

Illustration by Bendik Kaltenborn

CREDITS

Host:
David Remnick

