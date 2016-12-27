ON AIR
The Organist Holiday Special 2016

A special holiday presentation of The Organist, featuring some of the show’s best stories.

Dec 27, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

Radio Free 17 MIN, 22 SEC

Toni Morrison once said that good writing shouldn't be "harangue passing off as art"—but she hadn’t heard Free Black Press Radio.

Find the original episode here.

Produced by Myke Dodge Weiskopf . Written by Niela Orr

The Metaphysics of Dub 23 MIN, 1 SEC

The Nigerian-Jamaican-American writer Louis Chude-Sokei on black cyborgs, black blackface, and the intersections of race, technology, and robotics.

Find the original episode here.

Produced by Mickey Capper. Interview by Ben Bush.

Wish You Were Here 12 MIN, 11 SEC

An interview with a thoughtful android who lives with her caretaker in a cabin in rural Vermont.

Find the original episode here.

Produced by Jenny Ament with Lois Parshley. 

A New Career in a New Town 5 MIN, 33 SEC

David J, the bassist from Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, recounts an uncanny encounter with David Bowie, where a single harmonica line spans the ages, from a jukebox in 1971 into the afterlife.

Find the original episode here.

Produced by Jenny Ament with Tyler Morris.  

