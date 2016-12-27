Toni Morrison once said that good writing shouldn't be "harangue passing off as art"—but she hadn’t heard Free Black Press Radio.
Produced by Myke Dodge Weiskopf . Written by Niela Orr.
The Organist Holiday Special 2016
A special holiday presentation of The Organist, featuring some of the show’s best stories.
The Nigerian-Jamaican-American writer Louis Chude-Sokei on black cyborgs, black blackface, and the intersections of race, technology, and robotics.
Produced by Mickey Capper. Interview by Ben Bush.
An interview with a thoughtful android who lives with her caretaker in a cabin in rural Vermont.
Produced by Jenny Ament with Lois Parshley.
David J, the bassist from Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, recounts an uncanny encounter with David Bowie, where a single harmonica line spans the ages, from a jukebox in 1971 into the afterlife.
Produced by Jenny Ament with Tyler Morris.