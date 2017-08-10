ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
ORGANIST

THE<br>ORGANISTTHE<br>ORGANIST

The Show About the Show About the Show

In the vein of Werner Herzog, Larry David, and Spalding Gray, the radical documentaries of Caveh Zahedi find comedy in pushing social norms. His oddly life-affirming efforts to merge lived experience with art trigger the dissolution of his marriage. When our producer Rachel James visits the set of Zahedi’s The Show about the Show, she too becomes drawn into its inescapable vortex of metanarrative.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Caveh Zahedi conflates reality TV, experimental documentary, and discomfort comedy in unsettling high-stakes films about his own life. In each episode of his TV project The Show about the Show, the actors and crew recreate the conflicts, interpersonal dramas, and unwittingly shared secrets that occurred during the filming of the previous episode. Each level takes us further behind the performance, landing the viewer deep inside the eccentric mind of Caveh himself. With an oddly life-affirming honesty, his work violates ethical boundaries and triggers the unraveling of his marriage. Is it worth losing someone you love to make the art you believe in? When the Organist sends producer Rachel James to document the production of his TV show, she too becomes drawn into Caveh’s inescapable vortex of metanarrative.

Produced by Rachel James and Mickey Capper

CREDITS

Producers:
Ross Simonini
Andrew Leland

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal
For The Curious Blog

Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. The group included Kat Heldman, her husband Kevin Krogh, party leader Oscar Olea, and ER… Read More

Aug 10, 2017

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’
For The Curious Blog

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’ Jeffrey Tambor has a specialty – playing unlikeable characters in a way that makes them, well … likable. There’s Hank Kingsley, the sidekick from the Larry Sanders show, who can… Read More

Aug 08, 2017

Traveler learns her name has a different meaning in Istanbul
For The Curious Blog

Traveler learns her name has a different meaning in Istanbul Natasha Basley and Alisa Rotenberg spent a semester abroad studying in Prague. When friends planned a spring break trip to Turkey, they tagged along. As Natasha introduced herself to people,… Read More

Aug 08, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE