The Takeaway, hosted by Tanzina Vega is a one-hour daily news show that reveals unexpected insights into the day’s news, fills a need for greater context, and interacts with audiences in a way that no other public radio news program offers. The Takeaway convenes conversations across social divides to give listeners not just the information, but the complex, nuanced perspectives they need for understanding and participation. It features voices of Americans from all walks of life who may have different struggles and challenges but often speak to the same desires, dreams and hopes for the future of their families and communities.