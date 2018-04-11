Agyesh Madan & Nicholas Ragosta: Stòffa

Menswear designers Agyesh Madan & Nicholas Ragosta came together to explore timeless designs that were both made to measure and responsibly manufactured.
Stòffa was born in 2014 and continues to deliver custom fit pieces at price points more reasonably accessible than the competition. Today on The Treatment, Madan & Ragosta discuss the individual strengths of their partnership as well as their proposed game plan for the consumer to stick with Stòffa long term.
Stòffa summer campaign. Photo courtesy of Stòffa.