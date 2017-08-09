Alongside his brother Albert, director Allen Hughes is known for such visceral films as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents. Creating films that have a strong foundation in music is a passion for Hughes, who started his career making music videos. His connection to Interscope Records led him to create his four-part series on HBO, The Defiant Ones, chronicling the rise and success of record producer Jimmy Iovine and artist Dr. Dre. Hughes shares his analysis of Dr. Dre's science in creating seductive grooves as tracks, and being inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's theory of making a film for 2,000 seats, not just one.
Allen Hughes: The Defiant Ones
Director Allen Hughes credits real life experience in the making of The Defiant Ones.
Guests:
Allen Hughes, filmmaker and director, @Hughes2Society
Blake Veit
Blake Veit
