André Leon Talley: 'The Gospel According to André'

Former editor of Vogue magazine André Leon Talley talks life and fashion in “The Gospel According to André."

May 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ritual and costume are two themes that run deeply in André Leon Talley’s life. As a fan of classic film and the art of the performance, “The Gospel According to André” chronicles the fashion icon and former editor of Vogue Magazine’s unlikely path into the heart of the fashion scene. Today on The Treatment, Talley discusses witnessing the weekly fashion shows of Southern Baptist churchgoers growing up in the American South and how that shaped his rise in international fashion and sustaining career working with the likes of Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

