Today on The Treatment, director Andrew Haigh discusses the coming of age story about a boy and his love for a retired race horse in “Lean On Pete” as well as elaborating on what appeals to him in the emotional trajectory of each of the characters during his film career.
Andrew Haigh: Lean On Pete
Director Andrew Haigh talks “Lean On Pete” and the appealing emotional trajectory of his characters.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Andrew Haigh, film director, screenwriter and producer, @andrewhaighfilm
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
Peter Becker: “The Criterion Collection” Peter Becker, president of the home video distribution company The Criterion Collection, has made a business on a mission not a product. Focusing on licensing "important classic and contemporary films" and selling them to film aficionados, Becker discusses what sets Criterion apart from any other dvd/blu-ray distribution service as well as utilizing their film stock in classic theatre and museum use. He also explains his theory in most people wanting to attend film school 10 minutes a month and producing upcoming projects around this idea.
