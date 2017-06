As a painter, Anna Biller sees her films as art. She incorporates her fascination of lighting in silver nitrate film and traditional color blocking to create visually deep homages to vintage film. Today, Biller discusses exploring feminist themes in her work and her reasons for casting a Latina actress as the lead, Elaine, in The Love Witch.

Photo: Anna Biller (red sweater) on the set of The Love Witch

Guests:

Anna Biller, filmmaker, @missannabiller

Producers:

Blake Veit