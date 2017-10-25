ON AIR
Benedict Andrews: Una

Theater director Benedict Andrews discusses the play Blackbird's adaptation to screen in his directorial film debut Una.

Oct 25, 2017

Having worked extensively onstage with the play Blackbird, theater and film director Benedict Andrews has decided to move away from stage but stay close to what he knows in his directorial film debut Una. Andrews talks the process of adapting the play to film and the changes necessary to make it more enticing for screen. He also touches on casting Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara in telling the story of a complex and forbidden relationship.

Guests:
Benedict Andrews, theatre and film director

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

