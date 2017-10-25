Benedict Andrews: Una

Having worked extensively onstage with the play Blackbird, theater and film director Benedict Andrews has decided to move away from stage but stay close to what he knows in his directorial film debut Una. Andrews talks the process of adapting the play to film and the changes necessary to make it more enticing for screen. He also touches on casting Ben Mendelsohn and Rooney Mara in telling the story of a complex and forbidden relationship.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Benedict Andrews, theatre and film director
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
