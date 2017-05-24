ON AIR
Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods

American Gods creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green visit The Treatment to discuss their interest in the fantasy novel and their approach to its on-screen adaptation.  

May 24, 2017

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green comprise a creative team that doesn’t shy away from the challenge of adaptation, incorporating ideas of dark mentorship with comic book familiarity. It seems only fitting the two have teamed up for the screen adaptation of American Gods, a story set among a magical, mythological America where lead character Shadow Moon struggles to find his place.

Today on The Treatment, Fuller and Green join Elvis to discuss their show as a jumping off point from the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name as well as exploring the complexities and boundaries of romance between heterosexual men.

Guests:
Bryan Fuller, TV writer, producer and showrunner, @BryanFuller
Michael Green, TV writer, producer and showrunner, @andmichaelgreen

Producers:
Blake Veit

