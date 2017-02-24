Casey Affleck & Matt Damon: Manchester by the Sea

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Recorded live at the Landmark Theater, following a screening of the Oscar nominated film Manchester by the Sea, lead actor Casey Affleck and producer Matt Damon sit down with Elvis Mitchell to discuss Affleck's abilities to portray the lead character exactly as written in the screenplay by Kenneth Lonergan, along with Damon's role in producing the film as opposed to directing, as was originally planned.

Guests:

Casey Affleck, Actor, writer and producer

Matt Damon, actor and screenwriter

Producers:

Blake Veit

