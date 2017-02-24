ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

Casey Affleck & Matt Damon: Manchester by the Sea

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Elvis Mitchell in conversation with Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck and producer Matt Damon, recorded live at the Landmark Theater.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 24, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST:  Recorded live at the Landmark Theater, following a screening of the Oscar nominated film Manchester by the Sea, lead actor Casey Affleck and producer Matt Damon sit down with Elvis Mitchell to discuss Affleck's abilities to portray the lead character exactly as written in the screenplay by Kenneth Lonergan, along with Damon's role in producing the film as opposed to directing, as was originally planned.

Guests:
Casey Affleck, Actor, writer and producer
Matt Damon, actor and screenwriter

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE