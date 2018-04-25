ON AIR
Chloe Zhao: The Rider

Director Chloe Zhao talks working with non-actors in the Americana tale “The Rider."

Apr 25, 2018

As a Chinese immigrant, director Chloe Zhao has a unique take on Americana. In her second feature film “The Rider”, the story of a rising bull rider whose success was cut short by an accident forcing him to essentially reform his identity is chronicled by Zhao in a very real way using non-actors. On The Treatment, Zhao shares her admiration for lead actor Brady Jandreau as well as discusses her childhood memories of the Mongolian plains and the similarities that drew her to the American plains for her storytelling.

Elvis Mitchell

Blake Veit

