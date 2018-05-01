ON AIR
Chris Nashawaty: 'Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story'

Author Chris Nashawaty talks talent and ego in his book "Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story."

May 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Nearly three decades after its release, "Caddyshack" remains a cult classic garnering fondness and praise for such characters played by Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield. Comedy powerhouses came together to create this film under the direction of fellow comedian and actor Harold Ramis using interesting methods. Enthusiast and author Chris Nashawaty visits The Treament today for his book "Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story” in which he discusses Bill Murrays complete improvisational approach while filming and the heavy partying that went on behind the scenes during filming.

Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story

Chris Nashawaty

Elvis Mitchell

Blake Veit

