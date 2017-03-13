ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

Devon Scott: Men's clothing designer

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Men's clothing designer Devon Scott joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss the ritual of dressing well.

COMING SOON

Mar 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: For men's clothing designer Devon Scott, it starts with the cloth. Quality fabrics coupled with quality tailoring yields Scott's final product – a piece of clothing that can be handed down though generations. Growing up watching his military father and grandfather go through their rituals of dress, he gained an appreciation for style and the effect of well-tailored clothing. Scott shares his desires to make fashion less intimidating for men and he regales his time training alongside Rocco Ciccarelli, a third generation master tailor from Rome, Italy before beginning Devon Scott New York.

Guests:
Devon Scott, men's clothing designer, @DevonScottNY

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE