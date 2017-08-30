Ellen Mirojnick: Lucky Logan

Taking inspiration from the mystery in film noir, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick has had success for decades, creating culture-shifting designs for film and working with names like Oliver Stone and Michael Douglas. For Lucky Logan, she discusses making stereotypical "hillbilly" garb realistic on such actors as Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig, while adding a compelling element to the film. Today, Mirojnick discusses her shock in discovering the popularity of her Gordon Gekko styled look after Wall Street's 1987 release, as well as reflecting on her long time working relationship with director Steven Soderbergh,
