Ernest Dickerson: Juice

Director Ernest Dickerson joins Elvis Mitchell to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first film starring Tupac Shakur, Juice.

Jul 05, 2017

Director Ernest Dickerson went through many careers before finding that film was for him. In his film debut, Juice, he took a film noir approach telling the story of four young men facing the decision between choosing a life of crime or not. After many years as a shelved project, the film was produced in 1992, launching not only Dickerson’s filmmaking career but serving as the acting debut for a budding rapper, Tupac Shakur. Today, Dickerson shares the importance of the novel Manchild In The Promise Land and his feeling celebrating the 25th anniversary of Juice.

Guests:
Ernest Dickerson, film director and cinematographer, @cinemaniac625

Producers:
Blake Veit

