Giancarlo Esposito: Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Actor Giancarlo Esposito visits The Treatment to talk stepping into the dystopian world of “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”.

Jan 31, 2018

Known most notably as Gus Fring from the hit series “Breaking Bad," actor Giancarlo Esposito has acted for decades, usually playing up the characters of the villainous variety or with tough exteriors. Today on The Treatment, Esposito discusses his love for his job and the ways that his childhood set the stage for his career - culminating in a stunt driving dream scene for him in his newest film “Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

