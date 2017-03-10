ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

Gore Verbinski: A Cure for Wellness

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Director Gore Verbinski visits The Treatment to discuss humanity's obsession with wellness, or more accurately the lack thereof in A Cure for Wellness.

COMING SOON

Mar 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft, director Gore Verbinski has taken a darker approach to realism in his films like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring. His fascination with the modern Gothic is evident in A Cure for Wellness, where he questions humanity's obsession with wellness or the lack thereof. On The Treatment, he explains his penchant for doing what he's told he cant, and reminds audiences that cinema is the casting of spells.

A Cure For Wellness

Guests:
Gore Verbinski, director, screenwriter, producer and musician

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE