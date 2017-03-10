Gore Verbinski: A Cure for Wellness

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft, director Gore Verbinski has taken a darker approach to realism in his films like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring. His fascination with the modern Gothic is evident in A Cure for Wellness, where he questions humanity's obsession with wellness or the lack thereof. On The Treatment, he explains his penchant for doing what he's told he cant, and reminds audiences that cinema is the casting of spells.

Guests:

Gore Verbinski, director, screenwriter, producer and musician

Producers:

Blake Veit

