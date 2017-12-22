Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water

Inspiration from creature horror films as a child shaped director Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy style of filmmaking. Behind such films as Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy and The Hobbit, del Toro has stayed true to his horror/gothic roots while alternating between English and Spanish language, indie and mainstream projects. In his 10th film The Shape of Water, del Toro continues his dark fantasy storytelling in a love story that knows no human boundaries. Today on The Treatment, del Toro discusses the ways he injects layers of politics into each of his projects as well as pays homage to late horror greats George A. Romero and Rod Serling.

Photo: Guillermo del Toro