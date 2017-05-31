Guy Ritchie: King Arthur

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Director Guy Ritchie welcomes a challenge when it comes to his filmmaking. Known initially for his contemporary style, Ritchie has developed his taste for lore and mythology with films like Sherlock Holmes and the new King Arthur. Today Ritchie talks about the importance of music in his films and his decision to not include Merlin in his telling of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Photo by Larry Hirshowitz

Guests:

Guy Ritchie, filmmaker, @realguyritchie

Producers:

Blake Veit

