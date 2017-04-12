James Gray: The Lost City of Z

Inescapable family destiny is a theme that runs through director James Gray’s work. In his adaptation of the David Grann book The Lost City of Z, his film of the same name tells the story of Amazonian explorer Percy Fawcett who led a trailblazing life, trying to escape the pitfalls of his own father, and then mysteriously disappeared alongside his son on his final Amazon jungle exploration. Gray shares his fascination for the historic aspect of Fawcett’s work and his intention in presenting Fawcett in a progressive light.

James Gray, filmmaker

Blake Veit

