ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

James Gray: The Lost City of Z

Director James Gray visits The Treatment to discuss the progressive life and mysterious disappearance of British explorer Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Inescapable family destiny is a theme that runs through director James Gray’s work. In his adaptation of the David Grann book The Lost City of Z, his film of the same name tells the story of Amazonian explorer Percy Fawcett who led a trailblazing life, trying to escape the pitfalls of his own father, and then mysteriously disappeared alongside his son on his final Amazon jungle exploration. Gray shares his fascination for the historic aspect of Fawcett’s work and his intention in presenting Fawcett in a progressive light.

The Lost City of Z

James Gray

Guests:
James Gray, filmmaker

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE