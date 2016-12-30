ON AIR
James L. Brooks: The Edge of Seventeen

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Longtime television producer James L. Brooks talks The Edge of Seventeen on The Treatment

Dec 30, 2016

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Longtime television producer James L. Brooks and director Kelly Fremon Craig never set out to make a "teen movie" in The Edge of Seventeen. As Brooks puts it, every way about the film made it a passion project. Today Brooks joins Elvis Mitchell on The Treatment discussing his experience casting just the right actors for the story and the interesting aspect of raising money for an independent film.

Photo: Producer James L. Brooks speaks to the press. (Tim)

Guests:
James L. Brooks, writer, producer and director, @canyonjim

Producers:
Blake Veit

