Janusz Kaminski: The Post

For 25 years, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski’s projects have ranged from motion capture, to period pieces to contemporary - 17 of which have been alongside director Steven Spielberg. Pulling familiarity from his youth in Poland, his approach provides painstaking detail from crafting a gloomy Cold War era Eastern European sky in Bridge of Spies to a candle-lit 19th century slave ship in Amistad. Today on The Treatment, Kaminski discusses tailoring scenes in his most recent film The Post to highlight Meryl Streep and how the 1971 reveal of the Pentagon Papers reflects the current state of America in 2017.

Photo: Spielberg (L), Kaminski (R)

Photo Courtesy of Niko Tavernise