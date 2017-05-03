ON AIR
Jason Schwartzman: My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea

Actor Jason Schwartzman visits The Treatment to talk experimental animation in his new project My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea.

May 03, 2017

Actor Jason Schwartzman knows two things for sure: he has a fascination for people who've devoted their lives to usual things and when opportunities come along in his life, he takes them. In such films as Rushmore, Shop Girl and Bewitched, Schwartzman has shown his knack for playing up characters rife with self-absorption but today he visits The Treatment to discuss a new kind of project.

In My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea. Schwartzman voices high school student Dash Shaw in the experimental animation film alongside star-studded cast of Reggie Watts, Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon. He discusses with Elvis Mitchell his appreciation of the freedom in animation and the difficulties of finding yourself in high school.

Guests:
Jason Schwartzman, actor, musician, composer

Producers:
Blake Veit

