Growing up in Texas, Esquire editor in chief Jay Fielden shied away from traditional past times like academics and football, instead finding inspiration in magazines. Knowing he wanted to make it to New York one day propelled his pursuit of lifestyle representation. Fielden talks about the importance of female contribution to the magazine over the years and how the Esquire pages reflect social justice.
Jay Fielden: Esquire Editor-in-Chief
Esquire editor in Chief Jay Fielden joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss establishing his version of the famed lifestyle publication.
