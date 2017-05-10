ON AIR
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

Celebrity chef Jeremiah Tower talks leading the way in New American Cuisine in Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.

May 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Growing up in Australia, chef Jeremiah Tower developed a keen sense of smell and taste from the myriad tropical fruits he had access to, laying the foundation for his epicurean lifestyle. With no culinary experience, he landed a job as head chef at Chez Panisse in 1972 and through a series of unexpected events found himself propelled into chef stardom as founder of Starz restaurant in San Francisco as discussed in Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent. Today, Tower shares with Elvis his delight in the chaos and improvisation of life and the events that led to his withdrawal from the limelight and subsequent relocation to Mexico.

Guests:
Jeremiah Tower, celebrity chef

Producers:
Blake Veit

