John Cho: Columbus

Actor John Cho joins Elvis to discuss his leading role in the romantic drama Columbus.

Jul 26, 2017

Taking part in such successful films as the Harold & Kumar series and Star Trek was not by chance for John Cho. Today on The Treatment, Cho talks about his formula for choosing roles including his leading role in Columbus, the romantic drama revolving around the architecture of Columbus, Indiana. He also touches on the similarities of all eyes on him as the son of a preacher as well as in front of the camera.

Photo: John Cho and Parker Posey in Columbus (Elisha Christian/Superlative Films)

John Cho, film and television actor, @JohnTheCho

Blake Veit

