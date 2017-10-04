John Elliott, men's clothing designer

As a seven year old, writing a letter to Nike suggestion design improvements was only the beginning of menswear designer John Elliott's passion for design. He gathered his inspirations while growing up in Northern California skate culture and made everything materialize when he embraced the DIY opportunities Downtown Los Angeles. Today, Elliott discusses his simplicity of design as well as changing the game with the "Villain" sweatshirt.
