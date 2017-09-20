ON AIR
Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris: Battle of the Sexes

Directing partners Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris discuss covering competition in Battle of the Sexes.

Sep 20, 2017

Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris have a knack for showcasing big personalities and competition on the big screen. Having first visited The Treatment for Little Miss Sunshine, Dayton and Ferris are back today for the film Battle of the Sexes about the controversial 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

The directors share what inadvertently draws them to stories about competition and how beginning their careers directing music videos for such acts as the Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers, helped them slide into filmmaking.

Guests:
Jonathan Dayton, Filmmaker
Valerie Faris, Filmmaker

Blake Veit

