Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris have a knack for showcasing big personalities and competition on the big screen. Having first visited The Treatment for Little Miss Sunshine, Dayton and Ferris are back today for the film Battle of the Sexes about the controversial 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

The directors share what inadvertently draws them to stories about competition and how beginning their careers directing music videos for such acts as the Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers, helped them slide into filmmaking.