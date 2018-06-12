Jordan Klepper: 'The Opposition'

Following in the footsteps of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, political comedian Jordan Klepper stakes out his own presence as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Opposition”. Today on The Treatment, Klepper discusses exploring himself as “the character Jordan Klepper” while pulling comedic aspects from various political radicals, namely Alex Jones. In the era of Trump, finding no shortage of material for himself and writers to riff on, Klepper also explains his attempt to take his humorous analyses beyond obvious hypocrisy.