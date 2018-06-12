Following in the footsteps of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, political comedian Jordan Klepper stakes out his own presence as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Opposition”. Today on The Treatment, Klepper discusses exploring himself as “the character Jordan Klepper” while pulling comedic aspects from various political radicals, namely Alex Jones. In the era of Trump, finding no shortage of material for himself and writers to riff on, Klepper also explains his attempt to take his humorous analyses beyond obvious hypocrisy.
Jordan Klepper: 'The Opposition'
Political comedian Jordan Klepper explores himself as a character while hosting “The Opposition."
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More
Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More