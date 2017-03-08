After years of establishing his name in the world of comedy as one half of Key & Peele, Jordan Peele felt it time to exercise his other creative interests – film writing and horror. Pulling inspiration from classic horror films like Rosemary's Baby and The Stepford Wives, his unexpected new film Get Out tells the story of an interracial romance trapped within fear and paranoia, his horror ode to Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.

He journeys though tension and release in the story and compares the juxtaposition of comedy and horror to a metaphor for life and death. Today on The Treatment, Peele discusses his intention to address the lack of black representation in horror by creating a sympathetic, protagonist of color as well as his casting process to create the unsettling "white" environment of the plot.

Guests:

Jordan Peele, comedian, actor and filmmaker, @JordanPeele

Producers:

Blake Veit

