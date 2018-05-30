Filmmaker Judd Apatow met comedian Garry Shandling as a budding talent on the comedy scene and for 25 years, Shandling remained both a consistent mentor and a complete mystery to Apatow. After Shandling’s passing in 2016, Apatow delved into a passion project exploring the life and unfolding the mysteries of Shandling. In “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling," Apatow reveals the complex relationships that Shandling held, including one with his own mother, and his deep practice of Buddhism fulfilling his need to love, let go, and simply be zen.
Judd Apatow: 'The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling'
Filmmaker Judd Apatow explores the life of a mentor and fellow comedian in “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling."
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More
Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More
Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More