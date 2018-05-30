Judd Apatow: 'The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling'

Filmmaker Judd Apatow met comedian Garry Shandling as a budding talent on the comedy scene and for 25 years, Shandling remained both a consistent mentor and a complete mystery to Apatow. After Shandling’s passing in 2016, Apatow delved into a passion project exploring the life and unfolding the mysteries of Shandling. In “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling," Apatow reveals the complex relationships that Shandling held, including one with his own mother, and his deep practice of Buddhism fulfilling his need to love, let go, and simply be zen.