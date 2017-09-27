Kate and Laura Mulleavy: Woodshock

For 10 years, Kate and Laura Mulleavy have expressed their passions through fashion by way of their label “Rodarte.” Having always taken inspiration from film, the sisters decided to embark on their directorial debut, Woodshock. Starring Kirsten Dunst, the psychological film tracks a woman struggling with her emotions and experimenting with mind-altering remedies in the Redwoods. Today, the Mulleavy's talk about their California Condor inspiration as well as their shared creative impact of growing up near the California Redwoods.

Photo: Laura Mulleavy (L) with her sister Kate Mulleavy (R) and Elvis Mitchell at NPR West