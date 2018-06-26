Louie Anderson: 'Hey Mom'

Experiencing a tumultuous childhood gave Louie Anderson both material for a successful comedy career and a close relationship with his mother. Anderson has openly discussed his struggles with an alcoholic father but when the opportunity arose to join fellow comedian Zack Galafianakis in “Baskets”, he knew just what to do. Today on The Treatment, Anderson discusses taking on the potentially controversial role of Christine Baskets, channeling his mother to create the powerful and Emmy-winning performance, as well as the cathartic nature of his book, Hey Mom.
Louie Anderson