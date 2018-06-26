ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Louie Anderson: 'Hey Mom'

Comedian Louie Anderson channels his mother in his new book, Hey Mom.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Experiencing a tumultuous childhood gave Louie Anderson both material for a successful comedy career and a close relationship with his mother. Anderson has openly discussed his struggles with an alcoholic father but when the opportunity arose to join fellow comedian Zack Galafianakis in “Baskets”, he knew just what to do. Today on The Treatment, Anderson discusses taking on the potentially controversial role of Christine Baskets, channeling his mother to create the powerful and Emmy-winning performance, as well as the cathartic nature of his book, Hey Mom.

Hey Mom

Louie Anderson

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness
For The Curious Blog

San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness ﻿ London Breed is the first African-American woman to become San Francisco’s mayor. She’ll be sworn in next month. She’s 43 years old. She grew up in San Francisco, and… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

How motel vouchers are keeping homeless families off the streets
For The Curious Blog

How motel vouchers are keeping homeless families off the streets Each morning, as the palm trees hovering above sway ever so slightly, Sophia Diaz and Jose Ramirez roll out a large play mat for their one-year-old Logan. They currently reside… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

How LA elementary schools try to help homeless students
For The Curious Blog

How LA elementary schools try to help homeless students Among the 53,000 homeless people in L.A. are almost 5,000 children. So it’s no surprise that many schools have become de facto social service agencies, educating kids but also helping… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed