Luca Guadagnino: Call Me by Your Name

Influenced by such filmmakers as Fassbinder and Bertolucci, director Luca Guadagnino grew up reading books and watching films, teaching himself the basics of crafting a story for screen and indulging in all forms of cinema. Today on The Treatment, Guadagnino discusses being a film critic before actually becoming a filmmaker as well as the importance of pop music in nostalgia as experienced in his latest film, Call My by Your Name.

Photo: Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of Call Me by Your Name