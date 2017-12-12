ON AIR
Luca Guadagnino: Call Me by Your Name

Director Luca Guadagnino discusses a summer of love in Italy in Call Me by Your Name.

Dec 13, 2017

Influenced by such filmmakers as Fassbinder and Bertolucci, director Luca Guadagnino grew up reading books and watching films, teaching himself the basics of crafting a story for screen and indulging in all forms of cinema. Today on The Treatment, Guadagnino discusses being a film critic before actually becoming a filmmaker as well as the importance of pop music in nostalgia as experienced in his latest film, Call My by Your Name.

Photo: Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of Call Me by Your Name

Guests:
Luca Guadagnino, film director

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

