Lynne Ramsay & Joaquin Phoenix: 'You Were Never Really Here'

Director Lynne Ramsay has a history of exploring violence in her work. In “You Were Never Really Here”, she teams up with lead actor Joaquin Phoenix to adapt the Jonathan Ames book of the same name to film in the story of a contract killer who embarks on his most life-changing job. Today on The Treatment, Ramsay and Phoenix discuss the unpredictable nature of their shooting schedule and the ways in which that led to the raw feel of the film while taking into consideration notes from the book’s author Jonathan Ames.