Director Lynne Ramsay has a history of exploring violence in her work. In “You Were Never Really Here”, she teams up with lead actor Joaquin Phoenix to adapt the Jonathan Ames book of the same name to film in the story of a contract killer who embarks on his most life-changing job. Today on The Treatment, Ramsay and Phoenix discuss the unpredictable nature of their shooting schedule and the ways in which that led to the raw feel of the film while taking into consideration notes from the book’s author Jonathan Ames.
Lynne Ramsay & Joaquin Phoenix: 'You Were Never Really Here'
Director Lynne Ramsay and actor Joaquin Phoenix discuss adapting “You Were Never Really Here” to film.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Mayor Garcetti on homelessness and his political future LA Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by KCRW’s studios to talk about his call to end homelessness and what that looks like. He wants to put emergency shelters in every council… Read More
Why is it so hard to turn left in Los Angeles? As anyone sitting in traffic right now can attest, Southern California has its own driving culture — we have our own etiquette, and tricks for dealing with traffic. And then… Read More
What’s the deal with driverless cars? They could be cruising around LA by 2020 — or sooner While there aren’t any fully-functioning driverless cars out and about in the U.S. (not legally-operated ones, anyway), that reality might not be too far off in Beverly Hills, where autonomous… Read More